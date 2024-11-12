By Kouthar Sambo

Paris will deploy 4,000 police officers for the France-Israel soccer match following the Amsterdam violence. Paris police confirmed on Sunday that 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for a France-Israel soccer match to ensure security in and around the stadium and on public transportation. The decision comes after a week of violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam, though Israeli fans have behaved in a provocative manner as well.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, sports analyst Hassen Lorgat said it is believed the Israeli fans “pulled down the Palestinian flags.”

“If anyone wants to be blaming and pointing fingers, they should look at those who always want to be the victim. There are videos making the rounds online, showing how aggressive the Israeli fans were, climbing high to take down the Palestinian flag, defaced homes, and damaged things,” expressed Lorgat.

*Feel free to take a listen

Photo: sourced