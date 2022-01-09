Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Paris refuses to extradite Marzouki

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Former Tunisian President Mohamed Moncef Marzouki affirmed that the French authorities have refused to extradite him to Tunisia, after a Tunisian court issued an international arrest warrant against him.

In response to constitutional law Professor Rabeh Al-Kharaifi, who accused Marzouki of being a French citizen, the former president said: “How many times should I repeat that I have no other citizenship except the Tunisian one? How many times will they keep repeating the same lie and others?”

“They are all students of Goebbels, the Nazi Minister of Propaganda who taught them when he said: lie and lie, surely some remnants of the lie will remain.” Marzouki wrote in his Facebook page:

Marzouki previously denied that the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) had issued an arrest warrant based on the prison sentence issued against him in Tunisia.

In December, the Court of First Instance in Tunisia sentenced Marzouki in absentia to four years imprisonment on charges of “attacking the state’s external security.”

Months ago, the same court issued an international arrest warrant against Marzouki, after he was accused by President Kais Saied of calling for foreign intervention in the country. His diplomatic passport was also withdrawn, which he received when he assumed the presidency in Tunisia in 2021.

In a previous statement to Arabi 21, Marzouki reacted to  the judicial judgement issued against him by the Tunisian judiciary saying that it means nothing to him, since it is issued by illegal parties.

“I have nothing to say except laughter and sarcasm, I did not receive any summons warrant, I did not appoint any attorney to defend me, and I do not know any details about the progress of the case, except what I heard today like other people,” Marzouki said.

The firmer president pointed out that this judgment is evidence of President Kais Saied’s control of the judicial authority: “It is clear through the progress of this trial with its accusations and the judgment that all of them are politicised, which means that there is an attempt to return Tunisia to a worse situation than it was before during the era of Ben Ali, against whom the Tunisians revolted.”

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.