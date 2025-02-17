Parents speak out against bullying at schools

In recent days, there has been a surge in conversations about bullying in schools, with parents demanding comprehensive measures to address the problem that, if left unaddressed, may cause major harm.

Speaking to VOC News, parents have voiced their concerns around bullying, with many claiming not enough is done to address the issues their children are left to deal with.

“Children come from different upbringings, and it is very difficult to discuss the issue of bullying, but we need to talk about it so that our children know that we are aware of these issues at schools and that we as parents are there to support them if they need it.”

“Yes, unfortunately, my child has experienced bullying firsthand. It is heartbreaking to see them come home from school feeling anxious and scared. The sad part is not much is done at schools to encourage learners to come forward if they fall victim to bullying.”

“Bullying is just a call for help from the bullies, they do not know how to express themselves, so they lash out at our children these children need help.”

“My biggest fear is that my 5-year-old will be bullied as he is so different from children his age and we know that when a child is different, they get picked on.”

“The school has implemented some anti-bullying programs, but I think more needs to be done. As parents, we need to be more proactive in addressing this issue.”

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Professor Salomé Human-Vogel from the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Pretoria said there are notable changes that parents would be able to see when their child has become a victim of bullying.

“Children that often become a target of bullying is children that are different from their peers. Bullies prey on the weakness of their victims and it is not that parents can effectively teach their children. Peer pressure plays a significant role in people victimising their peers. When children start to act out of the ordinary, that is when you as parents should investigate as this maybe a call for help, be it from a victim of bullying or the perpetrators,” she stressed.

The Western Cape Education Department of Education (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said there are several platforms available for victims and perpetrators of bullying.

“Schools, parents, and/or learners may call the WCED safe schools call centre [0800 45 46 47] toll free for assistance in locating immediate support. in addition, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) offers a 24-hour helpline [0800 12 13 14] as well as a suicide emergency number [0800 567 567]. Learners and/or parents can use these numbers if they feel that the child needs immediate assistance (often after school hours),” she stressed.

Listen to full interviews below: