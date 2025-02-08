More VOCFM News

Pandor calls for proper address of misconceptions amid US-SA tension

Former International Relations Minister Dr Naledi Pandor has expressed her disappointment over recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding South Africa. Trump criticized the country’s land expropriation laws, while Rubio threatened to boycott the G20 Summit.
Pandor urged for better communication and stronger diplomatic efforts.
“There is a lot of wrong perception about our country, and we need to provide information as to the factual position on all the matters that have been raised. A great deal of diplomatic effort is needed on our part, and I don’t think we should allow this to bubble and develop false feet,” she added.
Photo: @PresidencyZA/X
Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

