Paint City refugees hold event commemorating their plight

Refugee and asylum seekers organisation Women and Children at Concern International Society will be holding an awareness event to highlight their grievances this weekend.

According to residents at the refugee camp in Paint City, Bellville, the world needs to know about the police brutality and human rights infringements they are subject to.

Spokesperson Hafiz Mohammed says the event will include storytelling and performance poetry the use of force on refugees, prejudices, smear campaigns, and xenophobia.

The event will take place on Saturday at 2pm.