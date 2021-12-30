Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Paint City refugees hold event commemorating their plight

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Refugee and asylum seekers organisation Women and Children at Concern International Society will be holding an awareness event to highlight their grievances this weekend.

According to residents at the refugee camp in Paint City, Bellville, the world needs to know about the police brutality and human rights infringements they are subject to.

Spokesperson Hafiz Mohammed says the event will include storytelling and performance poetry the use of force on refugees, prejudices, smear campaigns, and xenophobia.

The event will take place on Saturday at 2pm.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.