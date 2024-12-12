Overcrowding and placement woes loom for Western Cape schools in 2025

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has reiterated his department’s decision to cut 2,407 teacher posts come January 2025, citing severe financial constraints.

However, the move has sparked outrage and concern among parents, particularly in underprivileged communities, as the looming challenges of overcrowded classrooms and learner placements take centre stage.

Education analysts warn that class sizes may exceed the current average of 40 learners per class, raising alarms about the quality of education.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Vanessa le Roux from Parents for Equal Education South Africa (Peesa) criticized the impact this decision will have on poor communities.

“What will school look like in January? The sad reality is this will mostly affect poor communities. Model C schools have the resources to hire additional teachers, unlike our poorer schools,” Le Roux stated.

Le Roux also highlighted the perennial problem of learner placements.

“On top of it all, we have another crisis regarding learner placements. There are not enough schools. Schools are overcrowded to the max, and every year we face this issue. I can only imagine what will happen next January,” she said.

