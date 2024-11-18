Over 700 pilgrims confirmed for Hajj 2025 thus far, says SAHUC

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) hosted the first Hajj Awareness Programme for Hajj 2025/1446AH this past weekend, with the Cape Town session taking place yesterday (17 November) at Oaklands High School in Lansdowne, ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.

Last week Wednesday, SAHUC released its first accreditation list, with 2,450 pilgrims accredited, out of a capped quota of 2,500.

Aspiring pilgrims have until 23 November 2024 to either accept or defer their accreditation.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC President Mooaz Cassoo outlined key points discussed at the session, including the rules and regulations from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, timelines for accreditation and operators, and pricing for Hajj packages.

He said that attendees were particularly eager to know when the second accreditation list would be released.

“There will be a second list, but we can only look at that after the 23rd of November, which is the deadline for pilgrims to either accept or defer their accreditation. We need to address all the queries from the first group of pilgrims before moving forward with the next list,” Cassoo explained. “Alhamdulillah, about 725 pilgrims have accepted their accreditation, and 163 have deferred thus far. These figures are expected to increase, with more accurate statistics available later this week.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels