Over 600 children die from malnutrition in SA, says Health Department

The Department of Health has announced that it is developing a package of interventions to combat child malnutrition following alarming statistics revealed by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Over 600 children have died from malnutrition in South Africa this year, raising urgent concerns about the well-being of vulnerable families and children.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Acting Director for Maternal, Child, and Women’s Health at the Department of Health, Dr. Lesley Bamford, acknowledged the severity of the crisis and outlined the department’s efforts to ensure at-risk families can access social support services, including child support grants.

“Acute malnutrition in children is a longstanding problem, and it results from many factors, whether direct or indirect. Our goal is to try and ensure that young children not only survive but also thrive,” Dr. Bamford stated. “We have for many years had a package of interventions to try and prevent malnutrition, but there are still many challenges. Although the number of children with severe acute malnutrition seems to be declining again, it remains a huge area of concern,” she explained.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels