Over 100 displaced after devastating fire in Egoli informal settlement

More than 100 people have been left homeless after a devastating fire tore through the Egoli Informal Settlement in Schaapkraal, Philippi, on Saturday morning (15 March).

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that 15 firefighting resources, including a Type 4 Incident Management Team (IMT), were dispatched to contain the blaze.

“The fire area was divided into two divisions to maximize efforts and stabilize the incident as quickly as possible. The blaze was extinguished at 09:20, with 35 structures destroyed, leaving 115 people displaced,” said Carelse.

Tragically, one of the firefighters was assaulted while battling the flames.

“This is yet another senseless act by a member of the very community we serve,” Carelse added.

Speaking to VOC News, one of the affected residents, Mansoor Roberts, shared his devastation.

“It’s heartbreaking. So many people lost their homes, including mine. It all happened so fast—just before Fajr, we saw the fire, and I immediately got my family out. By the time I returned, my entire home was gone. I couldn’t even save anything,” he said.

Relief efforts are underway to assist those affected.

Roberts has appealed to the community for donations to help rebuild their home and can be contacted at 068 447 7276.

