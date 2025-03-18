Over 1.4 million SASSA beneficiaries yet to migrate to new Postbank black cards

With just two days left before the deadline, more than 1.4 million SASSA beneficiaries still need to switch from their gold cards to the new Postbank black cards.

At a media briefing on Monday (17 March), Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe confirmed that approximately one million beneficiaries have already migrated, with the bank spending “just over R200 million” on the transition.

The initial deadline of 28 February was extended to 20 March due to low uptake.

Extra measures to address challenges

Postbank said it has ramped up efforts to assist beneficiaries in the Western Cape and rural areas by deploying additional staff, launching outreach initiatives, and expanding card swap locations—including at selected SPAR stores.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SASSA Senior Communication Manager Andile Tshona assured beneficiaries that those who have not switched by 20 March will still be able to access their grants at select post office branches using their ID.

“Postbank has committed to continue issuing black cards to SASSA beneficiaries after the deadline. On our side at SASSA, we will also continue our outreach programmes, inviting all banks to allow beneficiaries to choose where they want to receive their grants,” Tshona said.

However, he expressed concern over the large number of beneficiaries who still need to migrate.

“We still have a long way to go in terms of migrating all SASSA beneficiaries.”

Tshona also said confirmed that bedridden beneficiaries who cannot visit collection points can arrange home visits through SASSA or Postbank.

Beneficiaries requiring assistance can contact SASSA or Postbank directly to facilitate the process.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied