Outa highlights public funds misuse and corruption in government

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has expressed concern over the ongoing misuse of public funds, with Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka now investigating Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie for alleged financial misconduct during his recent trip to the Paris Olympics. Outa stressed the urgent need for stronger accountability measures to combat corruption and maladministration.

Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage highlighted the gravity of the issue, “The amount of money we collect from taxes is enough to fix this country. The problem is the waste, and the waste comes in a number of forms. The biggest ones we see are ineptitude and gross maladministration, with people placed in positions they shouldn’t hold, purely to be manipulated and set up to fail.”

Duvenage described these systemic issues as orchestrated by “networks or syndicates” across various levels of government. He noted that these groups exploit tender and procurement processes to predetermine outcomes, often at inflated costs. “Very often, they create the need for something unnecessary, just to spend the money,” he explains.

