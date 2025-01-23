More VOCFM News

OUTA accuses NSFAS of monopolising student accommodation amid looming unrest

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse warns of a looming student accommodation crisis as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) owes R44 million to providers. The Private Student Housing Association, housing 80 thousand students, has threatened to block returning students if payments are not made within two weeks. OUTA’s Rudie Heyneke blames the scheme’s mismanagement, including a flawed portal and delayed payments, for putting students and landlords at risk.

“Just over a year ago, OUTA warned NSFAS about its poor handling of student accommodation and called for the universities and colleges to continue managing student accommodation while NSFAS sorted its problems. Those warnings were unfortunately ignored. OUTA urges the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane, to step in.”

VOC News
Photo: @HigherEduGovZA /X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

