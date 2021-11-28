Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Organisations use 16 days of activism to throw down challenge to government

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

As 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence gets underway – organisations are hard at work raising awareness and intensifying various campaigns highlighting what’s called a ‘second pandemic’.

The campaign kicked off on Friday and runs until 10 December. The theme for this year is “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”

The National Shelter Movement is calling on government to put its money its mouth is.

According to executive head, Dr Zubeda Dangor, most shelters that house survivors of gender-based violence receive just 39% of their funding from government.

Dangor said this left a massive burden on workers, not only to provide safe homes and care, but to fund raise as well.

When hard lockdown began some 600 days ago, Dangor said it had left several survivors essentially locked in with their abusers.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.