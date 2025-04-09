One Dead, Three Injured in Kirstenhof Shooting amid Surge in Taxi Violence

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and three others injured in Kirstenhof on Tuesday evening, 8 April.

The victims, believed to have been travelling in a taxi, were shot at the intersection of Main and Military Roads. The incident forms part of a broader wave of gun violence linked to ongoing taxi-related tensions in the Vrygrond/Capricorn, Steenberg, and Lavender Hill areas.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that detectives from the Kirstenhof precinct are probing cases of murder and attempted murder.

“Police responded to a shooting complaint and, upon arrival, found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. A 38-year-old man was declared dead on the scene, while the other victims were transported to hospital for treatment,” said Twigg.

No arrests have been made, and the suspects reportedly fled the scene. The motive remains under investigation.

The incident has reignited concerns about escalating violence within the taxi industry, which has seen several fatal shootings in recent weeks.

Makhosandile Tumana, Chairperson of the Vrygrond Taxi Association and CODETA Vrygrond, condemned the violence and voiced concern for the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire.

“We condemn any attacks on innocent citizens, especially women and children who have no knowledge of what is happening,” said Tumana.

He added that the association had sought intervention from various government departments, but received little support.

“The most painful part is that even ordinary citizens are being shot, making it difficult to pinpoint the root cause of the conflict.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app anonymously.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile