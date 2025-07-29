Ocean View Police Operation Leads to Arrests and Seizure of Ammunition and Drugs

A multi-disciplinary operation targeting extortion and drug-related crimes in Ocean View led to the arrest of three suspects in the early hours of Monday, 28 July 2025.

According to SAPS, the Anti-Economic Crime Task Team and the Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team conducted a coordinated sweep of identified premises within the precinct.

“At the first location, a 37-year-old male was arrested after he was found in possession of 674 rounds of ammunition for various calibre firearms,” said SAPS spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

Further leads led officers to another premises where a 36-year-old suspect was discovered with 802 mandrax tablets, estimated to have a street value of R45,000.

“In an unrelated matter, a 34-year-old male was arrested for the possession of 11 sachets of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be proceeds of crime,” added van Wyk. The suspect will face charges related to possession and dealing in drugs.

All three suspects are currently being held at Ocean View SAPS, and once charged, they are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied