Obed Bapela removed from ANC NEC following controversial Morocco trip

By Daanyaal Matthews

Obed Babela, ANC Deputy Chairperson of International Relations, has been axed from the party’s National Executive Committee following a controversial trip to Morocco, where it is alleged that Babela abandoned the party line by advocating for greater ties between the Republic and the Noth African state while misconstruing his personal escapade as a diplomatic mission.

Dr. Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of international relations who focuses on international political economy with an emphasis on Africa, and particularly the SADC theorizes that the circumstances of his visit caused the kerfuffle that ensued:

“I am not sure if he deliberately went to Morrocco to miss represent. I want to believe that he was caught up in the moment or circumstance to express a particular view that was then misinterpreted by both the Moroccans as well as the South Africans and that unfortunately landed him in hot water.”

Listen to the full interview here:

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOCNews

Photo: GovernmentZA