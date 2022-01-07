Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

NSFAS extends application deadline to 21 Jan

Local, News
LOCAL
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced that the deadline for applications for the 2022 academic year, initially due to end today, has been extended to January 21. NSFAS says it follows a meeting between stakeholders.
Since applications opened in November last year, more than 600k applications have been received.
Meanwhile, the South African Union of Students (SAUS) says it wants all students to return to class this year.
It comes as contact teaching was halted in South Africa in March 2020 when the pandemic first hit, with several universities following suit to limit the spread of the virus.
The union feels class-room teaching should resume, as some universities have also opted for mandatory vaccinations policies.

