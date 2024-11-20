More VOCFM News

NPO says Eskom implementing another tariff hike will cripple households

The Green Connection, a non-profit organisation has claimed Eskom must recognize how the anticipated rate increases will affect most families.

The Green Connection has expressed deep concern about Eskom’s proposed tariff hike stating that an increase so high will cripple those already struggling financially. The power utility has filed to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for a 36% increase in electricity costs next year.

The Green Connection representative Liziwe McDaid said it is problematic that while Eskom fails to provide stable electricity, it expects customers to pay more.

“Eskom is also not looking at the need to look away from coal. They are not considering that in a few months from now we will have this conversation again as they will need to implement another increase just to stay afloat,” she added.

Listen to full audio here:

 

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

