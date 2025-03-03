NPO launches anti-bullying campaign on Cape Flats as child-on-child bullying increases

The Non-Profit Organisation (NGO) Tap Out Foundation launched an anti-bullying campaign to increase awareness around the negative effects bullying has on both victims and offenders of these heinous crimes after a recent spike in bullying events at schools on the Cape Flats.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, Byron De Villiers, a member of the Tap Out Foundation, said they will be visiting their first school today to ensure that those in need of assistance would be able to benefit from this programme.

“We have several speakers available to discuss any pertinent issues that need to be addressed. We also have social workers and psychologists that can spend some time with those who would like to utilize their services. It is important to note that victims are not the only ones needing assistance, we also must engage the parents to ensure that they know how to address issues like this. We would also have to have discussions with those who bully children as in many cases this is just a cry for help, help that we want to provide,” he stressed.

