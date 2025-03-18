NPO hosts annual wheel walk in Sea Point

The non-profit organization (NPO) Things on Wheels will host its annual Wheel Walk this Saturday at the Sea Point Promenade.

The event is expected to welcome more than 200 wheelchair users, offering them entertainment, breathtaking views, and exciting giveaways.

Founder Kamile Abass shared that the initiative is deeply personal to him.

“As soon as people arrive, you can see the joy on their faces. For many, it’s an escape from reality, and it’s heartwarming to watch everyone participate at their own pace. My main goal is to ensure they have a great time and truly enjoy themselves,” he said.

Debbie Bedien, a Dial-a-Ride user, highlighted the social aspect of the event.

“I love the walk itself, but what I look forward to most is reconnecting with friends—some of whom I only see on this day. I also enjoy meeting new people and making new friends. Being near the ocean, taking in the fresh air—it does wonders for the mind and soul,” she said.