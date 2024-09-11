NPO empowers female entrepreneurs in South Africa

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Do More Foundation’s Township Economy Programme is making significant strides in empowering female entrepreneurs in South Africa’s townships, helping to address the gender disparity in unemployment.

Women in the country consistently face higher unemployment rates than men across all education levels. According to Statistics South Africa, from Quarter 2:2014 to Quarter 2:2024, unemployment among women with tertiary qualifications rose sharply from 15.1% to 26.9%. Women with matric qualifications saw a similar increase, with their unemployment rate rising from 28.8% to 39.5%.

The Do More Foundation said it is actively working to bridge this gap. The Foundations Partnerships Manager Iris Naidoo explained, “Our programme has been operational since 2019, and the core objective is to empower young women in rural communities as sustainable business owners.” She noted that the initiative provides women with practical skills and essential business knowledge, allowing them to navigate and overcome challenges such as poverty, social barriers, poor infrastructure, and limited resources.

“By fostering resilience and self-confidence, the programme enables participants to become the primary breadwinners in their families,” Naidoo added.

She stated that the success of the Township Economy Programme is largely due to its collaborative approach. The foundation works closely with a range of stakeholders, including the government, the private sector, businesses, and local communities. Naidoo emphasized that these partnerships are critical for the programme’s success. “The involvement of these stakeholders ensures effective delivery on the ground and provides the necessary support tailored to the needs of the candidates.”

Naidoo further highlighted the importance of cooperation and communication in ensuring the programme’s impact. “The emphasis on partnership over ownership is what sets this initiative apart. Acknowledging the complexity of development and maintaining open and honest communication about the challenges we face is crucial to our success,” she concluded.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay