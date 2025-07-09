“No social grants have been suspended”- SASSA

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has acknowledged public commentary surrounding its ongoing social grants review process.

The Agency stressed that the review aimed to verify the eligibility of beneficiaries suspected of having undeclared additional income.

SASSA emphasised that the process is aimed at ensuring that only qualifying individuals continue to receive social assistance, and that the integrity of the grants system is maintained.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou said the review of social grants helps identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify due to changes in financial, medical, or legal circumstances and serves as a confirmation of life or existence, ensuring that grants are not paid out to deceased individuals or those who have relocated without updating their records.

“More importantly, reviews allow SASSA to detect and prevent cases where individuals continue receiving grants despite being listed on payroll systems of other entities (public or private)”, said Matlou.

SASSA has encouraged beneficiaries affected by the current grants review process to visit their nearest local office with the necessary documentation.

Applicants must bring the following:

– A valid South African ID (13-digit barcoded ID or smart ID card)

– Proof of income – such as payslips, pension slips, or an affidavit if unemployed

– Bank statements for the last three months for all active bank accounts

– Proof of residence – like a utility bill or letter from a local authority

– A medical referral report (for disability or care dependency grants)

– Marriage certificate or divorce decree (if applicable)

– Death certificate (if a spouse, child, or relevant family member has passed away)

Any other documents relevant to the specific grant type, such as birth certificates for Child Support Grants or proof of school attendance for Foster Care Grants.