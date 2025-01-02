Nine of 13 nations accepts the invitation to be part of the Global South Bloc with Uganda as the only African country among them

By Kouthar Sambo

Nine of 13 nations accepted the invitation to be part of the Global South Bloc with Uganda as the only African country among them. These countries include Uganda, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Thursday, BRICS expert Mika Kubayi said Uganda’s contribution forms part of a collective effort, however, this remains to be seen.

“We would have to see what Uganda contributes to the collective effort and how it would affect the reform and development agenda that BRICS set out in 2009. The extent to which Uganda will play a role as an African economy will be keenly observed,” remarked Kubayi.

*Listen further as he delves into discussion on this matter

Photo: Sourced