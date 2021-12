A group of new metro officer recruits who completed their training last week have been deployed to crime hot spots in Cape Town.

The additional 210 new metro officers will be assisting the 830 law enforcement officers already deployed in areas including Phillipi, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Delft.

The technological skills of the new recruits will further help traffic services, currently under pressure due to the arrival of festive season visitors.