New health expert committee to address foodborne illnesses announced

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Foodborne Illnesses has appointed 15 experts to develop long-term strategies to prevent outbreaks and improve food safety.

This follows the deaths of several children after eating snacks contaminated with Terbufos, a highly toxic chemical called organophosphate, prompting the government to strengthen health regulations. Briefing the media, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the committee’s work will address gaps in the regulatory system and ensure public health safety.

“The Minister of Agriculture in our previous press conference mentioned that out of the five manufacturers of this organophosphate called Terbufos they have inspected and tested Terbufos. They have concluded that it must be coming from out of the country because it was not like the one manufactured by these five companies”, said Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

