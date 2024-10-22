New Hanover Park Community Health Centre in the works

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Health Chairperson of Hanover Park Day Hospital has confirmed that the hospital will not be shut down. However, an additional facility will be built to ensure that all residents receive care without needing to travel to other districts for government health services.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, Maureen Augustine, the Health Chairperson of Hanover Park Day Hospital, said the new Hanover Park Community Health Centre will be a significant step toward providing high-quality and accessible health services to the growing population in Hanover Park and the surrounding areas.

“The existing clinic will operate as a Wellness Hub, offering services such as screenings, testing, family planning, and immunisations from its current location. It will also serve as a medication collection point. The new hospital will be significantly larger, more accessible, and safer than the current one, and will be purpose-built and well-equipped to provide a higher level of care to the surrounding community,” she added.

