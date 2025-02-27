New free clinic opening in Parkwood to serve local communities

A new free clinic is set to open its doors in the Parkwood area, located on the premises of Masjidus Sabr. The clinic will officially launch on Friday, 28 February, and will begin offering services to the community starting Monday (3 March).

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Uni Medics International media liaison officer Shabier Hartley said the clinic aims to improve healthcare accessibility for residents, particularly vulnerable groups.

“This is a private medical clinic that will provide free consultations with our doctors, as well as free medication,” Hartley explained.

“We will prioritize elderly individuals aged 75 and older and will dedicate one entire day to children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old. We also plan to extend services to orphanages and physically disabled individuals.”

Hartley further mentioned that the clinic’s services are just the beginning, with plans for additional rollouts aimed at serving more sectors of the public in the future.

“The clinic is not limited to Parkwood residents and is available to everyone in every area. Initially, operating days will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and services will be provided on an appointment basis.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels