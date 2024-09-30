NERSA calls on residents to submit comments opposing Eskom’s proposed price increase

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The proposed price increase by Eskom will be decided upon by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) on December 20.

The ailing power utility applied to NERSA for a R446 billion tariff hike for the 2025–2026 fiscal year. This is a 36% increase in rate.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, NERSA spokesperson Charles Hlebela said the public has a month to submit their written comments, with the closing date being 1 November 2024.

“Whatever increases that are allowed to Eskom would have an impact on everyone. Municipalities will have to increase their tariffs as they buy electricity from Eskom, and direct consumers will also pay more as they are direct customers comments and views to NERSA during the timeframe provided. All comments should be sent to mypd@nersa.org.za,” he added.

Hlebela further highlighted the factors contributing to Eskom’s revenue application.

“The main drivers of Eskom’s application are primary energy, operating costs, independent power producers, international purchases, and depreciation,” he added.

Meanwhile, community activist and founder of the “electricity must fall group” Natasha Gertse said consumers will be left financially crippled if another increase is approved.

“This is a ridiculous proposal. We as consumers need relief, as we simply cannot cope. It is difficult for our elderly people to keep up with these increases. We are at a point where we must choose between buying electricity or buying food,” she stressed.

Listen to full interview below: