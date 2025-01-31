More VOCFM News

Nersa approves 12.74% tariff hike for April 1

A 12.7% increase in electricity tariffs for the 2025–2026 fiscal year has been approved by energy regulator Nersa and will take effect on April 1.

The rise will take effect on July 1st for municipal clients. Additional increases of 5.36% in 2026/2027 and 6.19% in 2027/2028 have also been authorised.

According to Nersa chairperson Thembani Bukula, the regulator must strike a balance between customer affordability and Eskom’s financial viability.

“During our public consultation process, domestic customers stressed that the increase would leave them choosing between buying electricity and food, while business owners stressed that the high cost of electricity might forces business to close down as they would not be able to keep up with the constant increase,” he stressed.

The decision was hailed by Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa, although he acknowledged that the utility will be under pressure.

“They are still committed to working with Eskom to drive greater efficiency gains,” he added.

Ramokgopa contended, however, that the authorised tariff adjustments demonstrated attention to the need to lessen the impact of inflation on businesses and communities. He did not provide specifics, but he said that the government would implement additional steps to help small businesses and impoverished consumers.

 

