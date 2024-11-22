Ndifuna Ukwazi warns against changes to the PIE Act

By Rachel Mohamed

Recent statements from the Department of Human Settlements director-general, Alec Moemi have triggered immediate criticism from civil society. The Department plans to review the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE Act), claiming that it is “overburdensome” and “rigid.”

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre criticised the minister’s position on adhering to the existing measures aimed at preventing illegal occupations of land.

“We are a highly unequal society facing a housing crisis, which raises the question: If someone is evicted without being provided an alternative accommodation, where do they go?”

Cogger emphasized the department’s challenges in providing alternative housing and noted the loopholes that some communities exploit to gain access to housing.

“I believe there is a criminal element that the minister is aware of, which contributes to the complexities faced by the municipality when it comes to obtaining a house,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels