Navigating the leap: Expert advice for students transitioning to university

Transitioning from high school to higher education is a pivotal period filled with both challenges and opportunities for students and their families.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Professor Salomé Human-Vogel, an Associate Professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Pretoria, emphasized the varied experiences students face during this transition.

“For some learners, it’s an exciting time, their first taste of independence, away from parental supervision, offering new opportunities,” she explained. “However, for others, it can be an anxiety-inducing experience.”

Professor Human-Vogel highlighted that universities now prioritise first-year student’s needs by providing comprehensive support systems. “There are student advisors, and staff are generally mindful of the challenges students face. Some may struggle with socializing or managing their time amidst the many activities university life offers,” she said.

Her advice for students is clear: avoid isolation. “Reach out to the university, engage with lecturers, and take advantage of the available support. Don’t sit alone; make the effort to connect,” she urged, underscoring the importance of proactive engagement for a smoother transition.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

