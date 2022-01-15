National State of Disaster has been extended until 15 Feb 2022

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazette the prolongment yesterday. It comes despite several industry experts calling for it to be scrapped, saying the limited regulations are no longer needed to manage Covid-19.

The hotly contested National State of Disaster has been extended until 15 February 2022.

The Western Cape government has been at the forefront of this demand, with Premier Alan Winde saying the ‘pandemic’ of poverty and unemployment now needs to take priority.

The CoGTA Ministry says the extension takes into account the need to uphold the current legislative and contingency arrangements.