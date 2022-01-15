Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

National State of Disaster has been extended until 15 Feb 2022

Local, NewsNo Comments
The hotly contested National State of Disaster has been extended until 15 February 2022.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gazette the prolongment yesterday. It comes despite several industry experts calling for it to be scrapped, saying the limited regulations are no longer needed to manage Covid-19.
The Western Cape government has been at the forefront of this demand, with Premier Alan Winde saying the ‘pandemic’ of poverty and unemployment now needs to take priority.
The CoGTA Ministry says the extension takes into account the need to uphold the current legislative and contingency arrangements.
