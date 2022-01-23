National Liquor Traders saddened by Patrick Shai’s passing

The National Liquor Traders Council says it’s saddened by the passing of veteran actor Patrick Shai. He died at his Soweto home yesterday morning.

The multi-lingual Shai whose roots can be traced back to Bolobedu in Limpopo, will be remembered for his role in some of SABC’s best dramas such as Bophelo Ke Sephekgo, 7 de Laan, Generations and Zone 14.

Liquor Traders Council spokesperson Lucky Ntimane recalls Shai’s involvement in the fight against Gender Based Violence.