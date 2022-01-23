National Liquor Traders saddened by Patrick Shai’s passing

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Ntate Shai. A legend amongst legends. We got to work with him on GBV initiatives that we ran across the county as our champion. We have been robbed of an activist who cared about his country and the vulnerable. We send our condolences to his family and friends.”
These are the sentiments of the South African Federation of Trade Union (SAFTC) General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.
Vavi has expressed shock.
“We are in utter shock to have learned of the untimely passing of Patrick Shai who is known in the country as an example of how human beings can never be perfect, but every human being can be transformed, can be a subject, an object of change. From somebody who himself confesses to being a woman abuser to somebody who championed the struggle against gender-based violence more than no one else has done in South Africa. And to somebody who would have committed other mistakes in life and his passing away like a typical fallible human being would have committed an error through his words, he has come out to apologise and we have accepted his apology. We want to stand with his family at the moment and we want to on behalf of SAFTU send our deepest messages of our solidarity of love and we wish that family strength in the untimely of his passing.”
Source: SABC News