National Disability Rights Awareness Month: Advocating for equality in South Africa

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

November marks National Disability Rights Awareness Month in South Africa, an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the rights and needs of individuals living with disabilities. This year, the focus is on collaboration among persons with disabilities, disability organizations, and government entities to promote inclusion and dismantle systemic inequalities.

Natalia Johnson, the Secretary of the Western Cape Network on Disabilities, spoke recently on VOC Sunday Live, emphasizing the importance of advocacy and networking in the fight for disability rights. “I want to mention that the Western Cape is the only province with a network of this kind, and with our track of more than 25 years, it proves our relevance in the sector,” Johnson stated.

One of the core tenets of the Western Cape Network is self-representation. Johnson highlighted the organization’s commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have a voice in leadership positions. “Our Constitution clearly stipulates that our chairperson and half of the board must be persons with disabilities,” she said. This mandate reinforces their dedication to authentic representation within their advocacy efforts.

Johnson clarified the network’s role within the broader disability sector. “We do not directly provide service to individuals; that is what our member organizations do,” she explained. “We provide services to our member organizations like capacity building and networking opportunities with them through our quarterly meetings. Our mission is lobbying and advocating for human rights for people with disabilities across the Western Cape.”

While progress has been made in raising awareness, Johnson pointed to significant barriers that still exist. “The major barrier is attitude,” she emphasized.

Photo: Pixabay