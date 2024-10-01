Nasrallah’s death sparks debate on Hezbollah’s future

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The unexpected death of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, reportedly due to an Israeli airstrike, along with the recent devastating explosions in Lebanon, has ignited widespread debate about the future of Hezbollah and the broader political landscape in the Middle East, particularly concerning the group’s ties to Iran.

Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, an executive member of the Media Review Network, commented on the impact of Nasrallah’s death, highlighting how Israel’s continued strikes across the region have only strengthened resistance movements. “As long as the conditions that fuel resistance remain, there will be resistance under any leader whether Nasrallah, Haniyeh in Gaza, or elsewhere. While it is a devastating blow, one must not romanticize the situation. It is a blow to Hezbollah, to Iran, and the resistance axis, but they will regroup,” said Jazbhay.

He said that despite the loss of Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s response was swift, with the group launching rockets towards the West Bank, more than 100 kilometres from Lebanon’s border. Jazbhay emphasized that the organisation’s command and control mechanisms remain intact, adding, “It’s clear they are still operating under the instructions of sub-leaders, showing the resilience and coordination within Hezbollah despite the setback.”

As discussions continue, Nasrallah’s death poses significant questions about Hezbollah’s future direction and its enduring role in the resistance against Israel in the region.

