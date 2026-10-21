NAPTOSA calls for urgent investigation into alleged learner intimidation at Soneike High School

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The National Professional Teacher’s Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) in the Western Cape says it is deeply concerned by allegations of learner intimidation and humiliation at Soneike High School in Kuils River.

This comes after more parents have come forward with allegations of learner intimidation, humiliation and emotional distress at the High School, as the School Governing Body (SGB) defended its disciplinary procedures amid ongoing police investigations. The latest complaints include allegations that learners are being unfairly targeted over uniform regulations, grooming policies and disciplinary matters.

Speaking to VOC News, Provincial Standing Committee on Education and NAPTOSA representative, Rohan Berry emphasised that school codes of conduct should guide disciplinary procedures, while grooming policies must take religious and cultural considerations into account.

“We note that the Western Cape Education Department is intervening and investigating the matter, and we encourage the department to continue doing so. Allegations of this nature are serious because Section 28 of the Constitution guides us as educators and as part of the education sector. The safety and best interests of the child are of paramount importance. Section 29, which deals with the right to education, must also be understood in this context. Everything we do must prioritise the best interests of the child. As you rightly pointed out, the reports published in the media paint a concerning picture of what appears to be a chaotic situation,” said Berry.

Commenting on the allegations that the SGB rejected allegations of unfair treatment and defended its disciplinary procedures, Berry said the SGB had a particular position based on its policy, but the Constitutional Court ultimately ruled otherwise; this highlights the importance of communication between parents, the school and the governing body.

The parents have since opened a case at Kuilsriver police station regarding the allegations.

SAPS spokesperson F.C Van Wyk confirmed that Kuilsriver police have opened a case of defeating justice and intimidation.

“Kuils River SAPS has opened a case of defeating the course of justice and intimidation relating to an incident at a school on Highbury Road, Kuils River, on Tuesday, 13 October. Both cases are still under investigation,” said Van Wyk.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says the school categorically denied allegations that learners were victimised and indicated that learners were simply held accountable for their actions through the school’s disciplinary processes.

“The school and the department recently became aware of allegations of sexual assault involving two learners. Although the alleged incident did not occur on the school premises, an investigation is underway, and support measures are being put in place. A police investigation is also underway. Previous complaints from parents reportedly stemmed from dissatisfaction with the outcomes of disciplinary hearings involving learners. Concerns regarding the governing body’s handling of these disciplinary processes have been addressed by the circuit manager,” said Merton.

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