Najwa Dirk granted parole after 18 years behind bars

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Najwa Dirk, who was convicted for orchestrating the murder of her husband, Cape Town music legend Taliep Petersen, will be released on parole on 27 November 2024.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) approved Petersen’s parole during a hearing on Wednesday, in accordance with Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act.

Dirk, who is now 63 years old, was sentenced to 28 years in prison on 11 February 2009 for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stated, “She participated in various rehabilitation programmes and will now be enrolled in pre-release programmes to prepare her for reintegration into society. Upon release, Najwa Petersen will serve the remainder of her sentence under the System of Community Corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.”

However, her parole release may face appeal from Petersen’s family.

VOC News reached out to the Petersen family for comment, but they requested time to process the news before responding.

Meanwhile, Taliep’s daughters, Fatiema and A’eesha, expressed their feelings last week, saying they had forgiven Najwa but believed she needed psychological help.

“The value in Najwa’s words is particularly in the lessons that her presence in the family has taught me. It is how to come together as a family unit, the power of resilience, and how to rise above despite being cut at the knees,” said A’eesha Petersen.

“To forgive doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting, but it’s to free yourself of the anger, frustration, and resentment towards Najwa,” she added.

