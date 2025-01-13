Mystery surrounds charred body found in Ottery as police appeal for information

The community of Ottery is grappling with shock and uncertainty following the discovery of a charred body in an open field on De Wet Road on Friday afternoon (10 January).

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the identity of the deceased remains unknown and that Grassy Park police have opened an inquest docket to further investigate.

“Grassy Park police responded to a complaint on Friday 10 January 2025. Upon their arrival at the crime scene on an open field in De Wet Road at around 15:00, they found the unidentified remains of a human being. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” he added.

Swartbooi said a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Speaking to VOC News, Secretary of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), Charmaine Arendse said the discovery has left residents feeling unsettled.

“The case is still under investigation. We urge the community to come forward with any information that can help the police. We do not condemn such acts of crime.”

Police have urged anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

