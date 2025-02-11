More VOCFM News

Muslim mortuary approved for Mowbray Cemetery

The Moslem Cemetery Board has confirmed that plans to develop a dedicated Muslim mortuary at Mowbray Cemetery have officially been approved.

This follows the City of Cape Town’s recent approval of the building plans, which would mark a significant step toward improving burial services for the Muslim community.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Moslem Cemetery Board Chairperson Faizal Sayed stated:

“Plans for this development have been in the works for a long time. While the state mortuary does its best to prioritize Muslim bodies—especially those requiring post-mortems or coming from accident scenes—we still face challenges at times, despite the MJC’s engagement with state pathology.”

Sayed stressed the importance of creating a dignified space that understands the religious intricacies of Islamic burials:

“We want to offer a facility that respects the needs of the Muslim community and provides a dignified space for the storage and preparation of bodies in line with Islamic burial rites.”

The new facility will streamline the burial process by integrating key services.

“This will create an all-encompassing space where the deceased body will arrive, be placed in refrigeration if needed, move to the ghusl (washing) area when required, and then proceed directly to burial,’ Sayed added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app