Murder investigation launched after two security guards killed in Langa

Police have launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of two security guards opposite the Langa taxi rank on Monday evening, 3 February.

SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk said the victims were escorting a delivery vehicle, with their final stop in Langa.

It is suspected that robbery may have been the motive behind the attack.

“According to reports, the security guards were escorting a delivery vehicle and the last delivery was in Langa. On their way back at the circle, it’s alleged that two unknown males shot at the white Nissan LDV they were driving in, fatally wounding them. Nothing were taken from them, both firearms were recovered in the vehicle,” said Van Wyk.

Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer Detective Lt. Col. Adrian Pretorius from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations unit at 082 777 8499 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm