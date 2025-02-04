More VOCFM News

Murder investigation launched after two security guards killed in Langa

Police have launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of two security guards opposite the Langa taxi rank on Monday evening, 3 February.

SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk said the victims were escorting a delivery vehicle, with their final stop in Langa.

It is suspected that robbery may have been the motive behind the attack.

“According to reports, the security guards were escorting a delivery vehicle and the last delivery was in Langa. On their way back at the circle, it’s alleged that two unknown males shot at the white Nissan LDV they were driving in, fatally wounding them. Nothing were taken from them, both firearms were recovered in the vehicle,” said Van Wyk.

Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact investigating officer Detective Lt. Col. Adrian Pretorius from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations unit at 082 777 8499 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app