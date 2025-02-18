More VOCFM News

Muizenberg surfers’ heads to All-Africa Surf Tour

A second Capetonian surfer from Muizenberg is set to compete in the All-Africa Surf Tour event in Côte d’Ivoire.

Colin Fitch, Technical Director of the African Surfing Confederation and a representative of the African Surfing Alliance Surf Club, shared insights on the event. “We launched the tour last year, covering Liberia and Senegal. This year, we’re kicking off with the first of five events in Côte d’Ivoire,” he explained.

Fitch noted that two young surfers are joining the tour this year. “Last year, we took Africa’s number two, Paul Samson from Muizenberg, who competed in international challenge series,” he said. Samson finished second overall, cementing his ranking as Africa’s number two surfer.

Remarkably, Samson’s journey has been one of resilience. As a toddler, he and his mother, a car guard, lived on the streets of Muizenberg—never imagining he would one day compete on the international surfing stage.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app