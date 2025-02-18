Muizenberg surfers’ heads to All-Africa Surf Tour

A second Capetonian surfer from Muizenberg is set to compete in the All-Africa Surf Tour event in Côte d’Ivoire.

Colin Fitch, Technical Director of the African Surfing Confederation and a representative of the African Surfing Alliance Surf Club, shared insights on the event. “We launched the tour last year, covering Liberia and Senegal. This year, we’re kicking off with the first of five events in Côte d’Ivoire,” he explained.

Fitch noted that two young surfers are joining the tour this year. “Last year, we took Africa’s number two, Paul Samson from Muizenberg, who competed in international challenge series,” he said. Samson finished second overall, cementing his ranking as Africa’s number two surfer.

Remarkably, Samson’s journey has been one of resilience. As a toddler, he and his mother, a car guard, lived on the streets of Muizenberg—never imagining he would one day compete on the international surfing stage.

