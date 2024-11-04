More VOCFM News

Mozambique embroiled in protests following election results

By Daanyaal Matthews 

Mozambique’s recent elections have been denounced as fraudulent by opposition parties and international observers, sparking public unrest and leading to over 11 reported deaths. While the Southern African Development Community (SADC) described the voting process as “professionally organized,” the European Election Observation Mission cited issues, including being barred from observing tabulations and noting “unjustified alteration of election results.” 

These observations, coupled with local dissent, have fueled protests, particularly among the youth, led by Venancio Mondlane, an independent candidate. Advocate Sipho Mantula from the Thabo Mbeki School for Public and International Affairs remarked that unrest was anticipated due to pre-election tensions. He pointed out that accusations of vote rigging and intimidation surfaced before the results were announced on October 28. 

Mantula highlighted the killings of Mondlane’s advisors as a catalyst for the violence, emphasizing that political assassinations have intensified the crisis, especially in the capital. 

“The killing of the advisors of Mondlane has been the trigger as well for this violence. So, if one looks at the political assassinations of those who are involved in the politics in Mozambique, it has also led to what we are seeing now in the capital city,” stressed  Mantula. 

Listen to the interview here: 

 

 

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app