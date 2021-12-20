Mowbray maqbara raises security concerns after stolen goods are discovered in fire debris

The public has been called upon to frequent the Mowbray maqbara to deter criminal activity.

The Moslem Cemetery board’s Advocate Shameemah Salie made the call today, appealing to the City of cape Town to take responsibility for the homeless who made the boundary of the kubus their home.

A blaze destroyed several informal structures on the corner of Browning road this morning, claiming the life of a pet dog. chairman of the Moslem Cemetery Board, Faizel Sayed, assured the public that the fire had had not affected any graves.

Items stolen from gravesites were however discovered in the debris of the fire.

Advocate Salie says the perpetrators will face charges of theft and malicious damage to property.

Photo supplied