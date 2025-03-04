Mowbray Golf Course eyed for housing development despite concerns from locals

By Rachel Mohamed

The demand for housing in Cape Town has raised concerns for both the growing population and local government, particularly regarding the proposed development of the Mowbray golf course. Critics have argued that this project could increase congestion and diminish a key landmark, negatively impacting the city’s tourism.

Speaking on VOC’s Newsbeat show, Buhle Booi, head of political organising at Ndifuna Ukwazi said, “It’s very important to note that we have a housing crisis that is growing at 178,000 annually, currently sitting at 3.7 million.”

Ndifuna Ukwazi has expressed its support for the proposed housing development at Mowbray Golf Course, emphasising that hundreds of thousands of families in Cape Town are struggling to access land and decent, affordable housing.

“The constitution of this country clearly states the right to housing must be realised. There must be land redistribution on an equitable basis, and municipalities must rely on spatial planning, and land use management to address the legacy of apartheid.”

