Mowbray Cemetery to host community weekend for restoration and renewal

The Moslem Cemetery Board, in collaboration with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC-SA) and several community organisations, will be hosting a special “Community Weekend” aimed at cleaning and repairing the historic Mowbray Cemetery.

The event is set to take place over two days, Saturday and Sunday, February 8–9. All members of the community are encouraged to participate.

Sunday’s activities will include a live community thikr and Quran recitations, starting at 10h30. This is to create a spiritually uplifting atmosphere for volunteers.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Thursday (23 January 2025), Chairperson of the Moslem Cemetery Board, Faizal Sayed, highlighted the challenges faced by the cemetery in recent months.

“Last year’s heavy rains and winds caused significant damage, including overgrowth, uprooted trees, and intrusive roots. We are appealing to the community to assist in restoring this sacred space,” said Sayed.

“Given its history and significance, the cemetery truly lies at the heart of our community. This is why we urge everyone, especially the youth, to join us in taking care of it.”

Sayed also highlighted the cemetery’s innovative online systems that streamline operations.

“The cemetery features an online portal with GPS functionality, allowing families to locate graves and enabling undertakers to make bookings online. We want the public to embrace and utilise these systems effectively,” he explained.

Attendees are encouraged to bring tools such as spades, gardening scissors, buckets, and bin bags to aid in the cleanup.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm