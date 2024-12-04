More VOCFM News

Motorists to pay more for fuel this festive season

As the festive season officially gets underway, motorists are urged to spare a few cents more as fuel prices increased.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Automobile Association spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said motorists should budget accordingly, especially those embarking on long journeys this festive season.

“We urge consumers to monitor their fuel usage closely and to budget according to the new fuel prices. Ensuring vehicles are well-maintained, carefully planning routes, and avoiding heavy traffic whenever possible are some strategies that motorists can use to improve fuel consumption,” Mavimbela added.

Mavimbela said 93-octane unleaded petrol (93 ULP) and 95-octane unleaded petrol (95 ULP) will cost 17 cents per litre more.

“It’s probable that the annual margin adjustments could also have a negative impact on the expected increase of around 48c/l to diesel, also pushing this fuel price higher. The expected increase of around 43c/l for illuminating paraffin will also not come as good news for users of this fuel in December,” she stressed.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

