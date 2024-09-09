Mother-son duo tackles child hunger with lunchbox project

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A mother and son from Lansdowne have made it their mission to tackle child hunger, one lunchbox at a time. Sakeenah Sadien, inspired by her nine-year-old son, Imtiyaaz Taliep, founded the “Feed A Buddy Lunchbox Project” after he came home from school one day and asked for extra bread.

Sadien shared the story behind the project: “Two weeks ago, my son asked me to pack four slices of bread instead of the usual two. It was a shorter day, and he already had a chip roll, so I asked why. He explained that he had been sharing his lunch with friends who did not have food, and he needed extra to make sure they didn’t go hungry.”

Having grown up depending on school lunches herself, Sadien empathized deeply with the situation. She said, “I understand what it means not to have food at home, and if we can be the village that helps, we should.”

As a widow and mother of four, Sadien was initially concerned about being able to feed more children, but the need she saw was overwhelming. “There are so many children going to school hungry, hoping for donations. The school’s feeding scheme only supports 50 kids, and many others are left without anything,” she explained.

Her son’s simple request has now evolved into a broader effort to combat child hunger. The Feed A Buddy Lunchbox Project operates in two ways: parents are encouraged to pack an extra slice of bread for their children to share, and the community is invited to contribute food for the school’s breakfast program. “A lot of children come to school hungry,” said Sakeenah. “For the past two weeks, we have ensured that every child at the school gets a slice of bread and fruit each day.”

While the community has been supportive, Sadien seeks more volunteers and donations to expand the project. “We welcome donations of anything from fruit and vegetables to bread, spreads, porridge, and drinks. No child should start the day hungry,” she emphasized.

For those interested in getting involved or contributing, Sadien urges the public to contact her at 061 448 4436. Volunteers are also welcome, as the project currently does not have any. “We need all the help we can get to ensure no child goes hungry,” she added.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied