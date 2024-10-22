Salt River, Cape Town  22 October 2024

Mother City’s fuel scarcity is caused by supply constraints

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Residents in Cape Town have taken to social media to report fuel shortages of Unleaded Petrol 95 (ULP 95) at several petrol stations, including BP, Shell, and Engen. Some motorists have had to drive for hours to find fuel.

Speaking to VOC News, Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith said Engen is aware of the shortage, stating that this is due to a supplier constraint in the area last week.

“Engen is closely monitoring the situation. Customers are assured that contingency plans are in place to ensure a safe and secure supply of our core petroleum products to the market,” he added.

Speaking to VOC News, Economist Dawie Roodt said the shortage could have dire consequences on the economy.

“A shortage of fuel has a huge impact on the economy, and should this matter persist, we will all suffer the consequences thereof,” he added.

Smith confirmed that the supply was restored, and recovery is in process.

 

 

Aneeqa Du Plessis

