More than 80 000 applications received for 2026 academic year

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that more than 80,000 applications for the 2026 academic year have been received since the online portal opened on 11 March 2025.

Speaking on Ramadan AM, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they had encountered minimal challenges compared to the previous year.

“We noted an issue with resetting passwords; however, this was quickly resolved as a reset button is available on the portal. To reset, users need an active cellphone number or email address. On the first morning, the Grade R function was temporarily disabled for a few minutes, but it was fixed almost immediately,” she explained.

Hammond further urged parents to apply before the 15 April 2025 deadline to avoid disappointment.

“We want as many parents as possible to apply. We are currently at 85,000 applications, which is phenomenal, but our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone applies before the deadline. Last year, we received a high number of late applications, which resulted in many children not being placed at the start of the academic year,” she added.

