More stringent action should be taken against overloaded taxi drivers- community activist

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The death of a 14-year-old girl has sparked conversation around more stringent traffic laws to be implemented. Further to this, how the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) should relook current admissions policies.

On Friday morning, the teenaged girl was killed after a scholar transport taxi driver lost control of its vehicle on Swartklip Road, Mitchells Plain. Information indicated that 28 others were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Speaking to VOC News, Community activist Shahiem Van Nelson said the overloading of scholar transport is an ongoing occurrence, and perpetrators should be punished.

“This is a very sad day. Another child died due to overloading of vehicles. We struggle with this issue especially in the Western Cape. We have children attending schools far from their home, leaving parents with no option but to rely on scholar transport, and in many cases, we see how these drivers overload their vehicles. We need more severe action taken against these drivers and it is high time that the WCED relook their admissions process and ensure our children are accepted at a school closest to their feeder zones,” he stressed.

VOC News reached out to the WCED for comment, however the department confirmed that they are awaiting more clarity around the incident before they could provide a comment.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a 25-year-old has been arrested and a case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

“Mitchells Plain police registered a culpable homicide, driving without a valid driving license, un-roadworthy vehicle and overloading case for further investigation following an accident this morning between Tafelberg Road and Spine Road on Swartklip Road, where a Toyota Quantum carrying about 29 school children lost control and overturned,” he said.

Meanwhile the department of Transport and Mobility conveyed its deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish a swift recovery to those who were injured. The safety and well-being of our children are of the utmost importance, and this incident is a devastating reminder of the fragility of life.”